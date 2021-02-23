Tuesday NJ weather: Relatively tame weather, above-normal temps ahead

The Bottom Line

There's a lot to like about the forecast through the rest of February. Days will generally feature above-normal temperatures, and we'll see some bright sunshine along the way. A few fronts and storm systems will also pass through New Jersey over the next week. Four of them, in fact. But they look like (mainly) rainmakers at this time. There's no significant snow, wind, or cold in sight.

Tuesday

Temperatures on this Tuesday morning are mostly just above the freezing mark — although not by much, and not everywhere. There are some icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses and on-ramps and off-ramps and colder surfaces. That won't last long as thermometers surge above the magical freezing mark soon enough.

High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 40s Tuesday, as early clouds will eventually give way to some sunshine. We are going to get clipped by some showers around midday — let's call it 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In general, no big deal. For most of the state, it'll be rain showers. But along the north of Interstate 80, these snow showers could put a fresh coating on the ground. Still, not enough to cause significant travel impacts.

Tuesday night will turn clear and chilly, with lows again near the freezing mark in the lower 30s.

Wednesday

A very nice February day! The weather winner of the week! Mostly sunny, with highs near 50! (South Jersey could push into the mid 50s!)

It will be the first time in almost three weeks that we combine above-normal temperatures with dry weather during the daytime hours.

On a slightly more sour note, a batch rain showers and sprinkles will traverse NJ from northwest to southeast Wednesday evening. Rainfall will be light and brief.

Thursday

Wednesday evening's rain will come from a cold front. And yes, we will turn cooler on Thursday behind that front — but not by much.

Highs will scale back to the mid 40s or so. Not bad! Especially since it will be mostly sunny and dry.

Friday

More sunshine, with seasonably cool highs around 40 to 45 degrees.

The Weekend & Beyond

Our next storm system is set to arrive throughout the day on Saturday. Forecast models have consistently put New Jersey on the warm side of that low, keeping our forecast wet and not wintry. (In fact, some guidance puts South Jersey near 60 degrees amid the raindrops!)

It would take a pretty significant wiggle in the storm track or timeline to cause a substantially snowy forecast. Having said that, it's worth watching.

Another storm system will close out the weekend Sunday night into Monday, as we turn the calendar page from February to March. Once again, it looks like just rain for now.

Are we done with winter? I wouldn't say that. The long-range forecast admittedly looks more "spring-ish" than "winter-ish" with generally mild temperatures and rainy storm systems. But March is renowned for delivering violent temperature swings and powerful storm systems.

There are still 25 days until the First Day of Spring (March 20th). Late March is the point of the year when we can start reaching for the gavel to (hopefully) close out the snow season here in New Jersey. Not before then.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.