Tuesday NJ weather: One of the best days of the entire summer

The Bottom Line

We continue a wonderful week of weather, with only one exception. Our next storm system will arrive Thursday night into Friday, with a return to steamy and stormy conditions by the weekend.

Tuesday

In my professional opinion, this will be one of the best days of the entire summer. Dry air will keep skies sunny, weather dry, and humidity low. It will be warm, with near-normal high temperatures in the mid 80s. A sea breeze will keep the beaches cooler, closer to 80 degrees.

The chance for a popup shower is not zero, but it is very low. The best chance for a brief "spit" of raindrops would be in northern New Jersey.

I believe the nicest effect of low humidity in the summertime is comfortable, pleasant evenings and mornings. With a few clouds creeping into the sky, associated with a backdoor cold front, low temperatures Tuesday night will sink to the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday

Another nice day, although there will be fair-weather clouds overhead — we'll call it partly sunny. High temperatures will be a little bit cooler, in the lower 80s. Once again, a teeny tiny shower may pop up in North Jersey late-day. Hardly even worth mentioning.

Thursday

Our weather turns less perfect, as skies become mostly cloudy and we pick up a stiff southeasterly breeze by Thursday afternoon.

Our next rain chance will come from an approaching cold front Thursday night. Rain showers are likely, but I don't think everyone will see a shower before they fizzle — that front will likely "wash out" or dissipate before crossing the entire Garden State Friday.

Friday

A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the early morning and evening hours. You will notice an increase in humidity too. High temperatures bump back into the seasonable mid 80s to close out the week.

Saturday

Looking for a return to heat? Here you go. Lower 90s away from the ocean, under partly sunny skies. Hazy, hot, and humid. Maybe a late-day thunderstorm too.

The Extended Forecast

As the forecast stands now, the heat will continue through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. 4 days in a row of 90+ — that's a heat wave. While there could be daily hit-or-miss thunderstorms, I don't see any significant weathermakers aiming for New Jersey in the next 7 to 10 days.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.