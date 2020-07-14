Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 87° Winds From the Northwest

7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 80°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:30a High

Tue 3:43p Low

Tue 10:29p High

Wed 4:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:54a High

Tue 3:17p Low

Tue 9:53p High

Wed 3:39a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:06a High

Tue 3:31p Low

Tue 10:05p High

Wed 3:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:58a High

Tue 3:13p Low

Tue 9:57p High

Wed 3:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:52a Low

Tue 1:35p High

Tue 7:23p Low

Wed 2:34a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:26a High

Tue 3:47p Low

Tue 10:19p High

Wed 4:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:59a Low

Tue 1:09p High

Tue 6:30p Low

Wed 2:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:57a High

Tue 4:30p Low

Tue 10:48p High

Wed 4:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:01a High

Tue 3:35p Low

Tue 9:58p High

Wed 3:48a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:17a High

Tue 3:52p Low

Tue 10:11p High

Wed 4:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:08a High

Tue 3:44p Low

Tue 9:56p High

Wed 3:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:01a High

Tue 4:29p Low

Tue 10:51p High

Wed 4:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).