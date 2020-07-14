Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:30a
|High
Tue 3:43p
|Low
Tue 10:29p
|High
Wed 4:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:54a
|High
Tue 3:17p
|Low
Tue 9:53p
|High
Wed 3:39a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:06a
|High
Tue 3:31p
|Low
Tue 10:05p
|High
Wed 3:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:58a
|High
Tue 3:13p
|Low
Tue 9:57p
|High
Wed 3:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:52a
|Low
Tue 1:35p
|High
Tue 7:23p
|Low
Wed 2:34a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:26a
|High
Tue 3:47p
|Low
Tue 10:19p
|High
Wed 4:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:59a
|Low
Tue 1:09p
|High
Tue 6:30p
|Low
Wed 2:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:57a
|High
Tue 4:30p
|Low
Tue 10:48p
|High
Wed 4:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:01a
|High
Tue 3:35p
|Low
Tue 9:58p
|High
Wed 3:48a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:17a
|High
Tue 3:52p
|Low
Tue 10:11p
|High
Wed 4:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:08a
|High
Tue 3:44p
|Low
Tue 9:56p
|High
Wed 3:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:01a
|High
Tue 4:29p
|Low
Tue 10:51p
|High
Wed 4:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).