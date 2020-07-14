Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature78° - 87°
WindsFrom the Northwest
7 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 80°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 9:30a		High
Tue 3:43p		Low
Tue 10:29p		High
Wed 4:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:54a		High
Tue 3:17p		Low
Tue 9:53p		High
Wed 3:39a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:06a		High
Tue 3:31p		Low
Tue 10:05p		High
Wed 3:53a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:58a		High
Tue 3:13p		Low
Tue 9:57p		High
Wed 3:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:52a		Low
Tue 1:35p		High
Tue 7:23p		Low
Wed 2:34a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:26a		High
Tue 3:47p		Low
Tue 10:19p		High
Wed 4:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:59a		Low
Tue 1:09p		High
Tue 6:30p		Low
Wed 2:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 9:57a		High
Tue 4:30p		Low
Tue 10:48p		High
Wed 4:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:01a		High
Tue 3:35p		Low
Tue 9:58p		High
Wed 3:48a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 9:17a		High
Tue 3:52p		Low
Tue 10:11p		High
Wed 4:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:08a		High
Tue 3:44p		Low
Tue 9:56p		High
Wed 3:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 10:01a		High
Tue 4:29p		Low
Tue 10:51p		High
Wed 4:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top