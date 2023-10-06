NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 10/6

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 70°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature70° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset6:57am - 6:35pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:38a		High
Fri 2:07p		Low
Fri 8:54p		High
Sat 2:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:02a		High
Fri 1:41p		Low
Fri 8:18p		High
Sat 2:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:14a		High
Fri 1:55p		Low
Fri 8:30p		High
Sat 2:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:06a		High
Fri 1:37p		Low
Fri 8:22p		High
Sat 2:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:31a		Low
Fri 11:43a		High
Fri 5:47p		Low
Sat 12:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:45a		High
Fri 2:00p		Low
Fri 8:58p		High
Sat 2:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:17a		High
Fri 4:54p		Low
Sat 12:33a		High
Sat 5:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:12a		High
Fri 2:52p		Low
Fri 9:27p		High
Sat 3:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:15a		High
Fri 1:44p		Low
Fri 8:37p		High
Sat 2:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:29a		High
Fri 2:10p		Low
Fri 8:55p		High
Sat 2:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:21a		High
Fri 1:59p		Low
Fri 8:42p		High
Sat 2:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:16a		High
Fri 2:52p		Low
Fri 9:30p		High
Sat 3:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

 

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

