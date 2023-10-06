NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 10/6

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southeast

8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 70°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 70° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 6:57am - 6:35pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:38a High

Fri 2:07p Low

Fri 8:54p High

Sat 2:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:02a High

Fri 1:41p Low

Fri 8:18p High

Sat 2:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:14a High

Fri 1:55p Low

Fri 8:30p High

Sat 2:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:06a High

Fri 1:37p Low

Fri 8:22p High

Sat 2:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:31a Low

Fri 11:43a High

Fri 5:47p Low

Sat 12:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:45a High

Fri 2:00p Low

Fri 8:58p High

Sat 2:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:17a High

Fri 4:54p Low

Sat 12:33a High

Sat 5:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:12a High

Fri 2:52p Low

Fri 9:27p High

Sat 3:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:15a High

Fri 1:44p Low

Fri 8:37p High

Sat 2:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:29a High

Fri 2:10p Low

Fri 8:55p High

Sat 2:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:21a High

Fri 1:59p Low

Fri 8:42p High

Sat 2:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:16a High

Fri 2:52p Low

Fri 9:30p High

Sat 3:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.

TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 9 seconds.

MON: W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt