NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 10/6
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
8 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 70°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|70° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:57am - 6:35pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 7:38a
|High
Fri 2:07p
|Low
Fri 8:54p
|High
Sat 2:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:02a
|High
Fri 1:41p
|Low
Fri 8:18p
|High
Sat 2:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:14a
|High
Fri 1:55p
|Low
Fri 8:30p
|High
Sat 2:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:06a
|High
Fri 1:37p
|Low
Fri 8:22p
|High
Sat 2:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 5:31a
|Low
Fri 11:43a
|High
Fri 5:47p
|Low
Sat 12:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 7:45a
|High
Fri 2:00p
|Low
Fri 8:58p
|High
Sat 2:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 11:17a
|High
Fri 4:54p
|Low
Sat 12:33a
|High
Sat 5:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 8:12a
|High
Fri 2:52p
|Low
Fri 9:27p
|High
Sat 3:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:15a
|High
Fri 1:44p
|Low
Fri 8:37p
|High
Sat 2:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 7:29a
|High
Fri 2:10p
|Low
Fri 8:55p
|High
Sat 2:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 7:21a
|High
Fri 1:59p
|Low
Fri 8:42p
|High
Sat 2:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 8:16a
|High
Fri 2:52p
|Low
Fri 9:30p
|High
Sat 3:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of dense fog this morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 NM or less this morning.
TONIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 3 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 5 ft at 9 seconds.
MON: W winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
