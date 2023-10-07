The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2023

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was weird — both June and September were soggy and cool, and extreme heat was very limited through July and August.

Along the way, we found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.

Get our free mobile app

Due to decreased demand for ocean and tide information during the off-season, the time has come to dedicate our resources elsewhere and put the Shore Report on hiatus.

If a significant coastal storm (such as a hurricane or nor'easter) threatens the Jersey Shore, we will post special reports as needed. (Be sure to follow my weather blog for weather updates all year long.)

Extra special thanks to Dan Alexander for his assistance in posting the daily beach report, complete with pictures and up-to-date info. I truly can't do it without him!

See you next Summer!

Off season at the Jersey Shore is a treat Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow Dan on Facebook or Twitter for your latest weather forecast updates.