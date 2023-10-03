NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 10/3

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 71°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 70° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:54am - 6:40pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 5:07a High

Tue 11:25a Low

Tue 5:52p High

Tue 11:58p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:59a Low

Tue 5:16p High

Tue 11:32p Low

Wed 5:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:13a Low

Tue 5:28p High

Tue 11:46p Low

Wed 5:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:55a Low

Tue 5:20p High

Tue 11:28p Low

Wed 5:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:12a High

Tue 3:05p Low

Tue 9:57p High

Wed 3:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:04a High

Tue 11:18a Low

Tue 6:01p High

Tue 11:51p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:46a High

Tue 2:12p Low

Tue 9:31p High

Wed 2:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:37a High

Tue 12:14p Low

Tue 6:33p High

Wed 12:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:00a Low

Tue 5:33p High

Tue 11:31p Low

Wed 5:25a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 11:31a Low

Tue 5:55p High

Tue 11:54p Low

Wed 5:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 11:08a Low

Tue 5:34p High

Tue 11:34p Low

Wed 5:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:39a High

Tue 12:10p Low

Tue 6:31p High

Wed 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming W. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely through the day, then a chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

