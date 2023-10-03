NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 10/3

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature70° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:54am - 6:40pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 5:07a		High
Tue 11:25a		Low
Tue 5:52p		High
Tue 11:58p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:59a		Low
Tue 5:16p		High
Tue 11:32p		Low
Wed 5:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:13a		Low
Tue 5:28p		High
Tue 11:46p		Low
Wed 5:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:55a		Low
Tue 5:20p		High
Tue 11:28p		Low
Wed 5:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:12a		High
Tue 3:05p		Low
Tue 9:57p		High
Wed 3:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:04a		High
Tue 11:18a		Low
Tue 6:01p		High
Tue 11:51p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:46a		High
Tue 2:12p		Low
Tue 9:31p		High
Wed 2:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:37a		High
Tue 12:14p		Low
Tue 6:33p		High
Wed 12:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:00a		Low
Tue 5:33p		High
Tue 11:31p		Low
Wed 5:25a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 11:31a		Low
Tue 5:55p		High
Tue 11:54p		Low
Wed 5:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 11:08a		Low
Tue 5:34p		High
Tue 11:34p		Low
Wed 5:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:39a		High
Tue 12:10p		Low
Tue 6:31p		High
Wed 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming W. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely through the day, then a chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

