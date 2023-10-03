NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 10/3
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|70° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:54am - 6:40pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 5:07a
|High
Tue 11:25a
|Low
Tue 5:52p
|High
Tue 11:58p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:59a
|Low
Tue 5:16p
|High
Tue 11:32p
|Low
Wed 5:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:13a
|Low
Tue 5:28p
|High
Tue 11:46p
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:55a
|Low
Tue 5:20p
|High
Tue 11:28p
|Low
Wed 5:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:12a
|High
Tue 3:05p
|Low
Tue 9:57p
|High
Wed 3:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:04a
|High
Tue 11:18a
|Low
Tue 6:01p
|High
Tue 11:51p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:46a
|High
Tue 2:12p
|Low
Tue 9:31p
|High
Wed 2:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:37a
|High
Tue 12:14p
|Low
Tue 6:33p
|High
Wed 12:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:00a
|Low
Tue 5:33p
|High
Tue 11:31p
|Low
Wed 5:25a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 11:31a
|Low
Tue 5:55p
|High
Tue 11:54p
|Low
Wed 5:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 11:08a
|Low
Tue 5:34p
|High
Tue 11:34p
|Low
Wed 5:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:39a
|High
Tue 12:10p
|Low
Tue 6:31p
|High
Wed 12:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming W. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely through the day, then a chance of showers through the night.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media
The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G
Cape May: Wonderful places to visit
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt