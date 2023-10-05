NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 10/5

Point Pleasant Beach (The Lakewood Scoop)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature69° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:56am - 6:36pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 6:39a		High
Thu 1:13p		Low
Thu 7:47p		High
Fri 1:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:03a		High
Thu 12:47p		Low
Thu 7:11p		High
Fri 1:25a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:15a		High
Thu 1:01p		Low
Thu 7:23p		High
Fri 1:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:07a		High
Thu 12:43p		Low
Thu 7:15p		High
Fri 1:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:44a		High
Thu 4:53p		Low
Thu 11:52p		High
Fri 5:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 6:47a		High
Thu 1:04p		Low
Thu 7:57p		High
Fri 1:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:18a		High
Thu 4:00p		Low
Thu 11:26p		High
Fri 4:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:16a		High
Thu 1:56p		Low
Thu 8:27p		High
Fri 2:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:18a		High
Thu 12:46p		Low
Thu 7:33p		High
Fri 1:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 6:34a		High
Thu 1:12p		Low
Thu 7:52p		High
Fri 1:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:21a		High
Thu 12:55p		Low
Thu 7:36p		High
Fri 1:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:20a		High
Thu 1:54p		Low
Thu 8:27p		High
Fri 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 2 to 7 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft in the morning.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

