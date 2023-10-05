NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 10/5

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 69° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:56am - 6:36pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 6:39a High

Thu 1:13p Low

Thu 7:47p High

Fri 1:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:03a High

Thu 12:47p Low

Thu 7:11p High

Fri 1:25a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:15a High

Thu 1:01p Low

Thu 7:23p High

Fri 1:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:07a High

Thu 12:43p Low

Thu 7:15p High

Fri 1:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:44a High

Thu 4:53p Low

Thu 11:52p High

Fri 5:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 6:47a High

Thu 1:04p Low

Thu 7:57p High

Fri 1:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:18a High

Thu 4:00p Low

Thu 11:26p High

Fri 4:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:16a High

Thu 1:56p Low

Thu 8:27p High

Fri 2:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:18a High

Thu 12:46p Low

Thu 7:33p High

Fri 1:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 6:34a High

Thu 1:12p Low

Thu 7:52p High

Fri 1:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:21a High

Thu 12:55p Low

Thu 7:36p High

Fri 1:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:20a High

Thu 1:54p Low

Thu 8:27p High

Fri 2:31a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 2 to 7 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft in the morning.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

