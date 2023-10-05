NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 10/5
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:56am - 6:36pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 6:39a
|High
Thu 1:13p
|Low
Thu 7:47p
|High
Fri 1:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:03a
|High
Thu 12:47p
|Low
Thu 7:11p
|High
Fri 1:25a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:15a
|High
Thu 1:01p
|Low
Thu 7:23p
|High
Fri 1:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:07a
|High
Thu 12:43p
|Low
Thu 7:15p
|High
Fri 1:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:44a
|High
Thu 4:53p
|Low
Thu 11:52p
|High
Fri 5:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 6:47a
|High
Thu 1:04p
|Low
Thu 7:57p
|High
Fri 1:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:18a
|High
Thu 4:00p
|Low
Thu 11:26p
|High
Fri 4:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:16a
|High
Thu 1:56p
|Low
Thu 8:27p
|High
Fri 2:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:18a
|High
Thu 12:46p
|Low
Thu 7:33p
|High
Fri 1:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 6:34a
|High
Thu 1:12p
|Low
Thu 7:52p
|High
Fri 1:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:21a
|High
Thu 12:55p
|Low
Thu 7:36p
|High
Fri 1:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:20a
|High
Thu 1:54p
|Low
Thu 8:27p
|High
Fri 2:31a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 ft. SE swell 2 to 7 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft in the morning.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton
Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane
Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise