NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/28

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 7 feet Winds From the Northeast

16 - 25 mph (Gust 31 mph)

14 - 22 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 66°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 64° - 67° Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 6:47pm UV Index 2 (Low)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:26a Low

Thu 1:44p High

Thu 7:47p Low

Fri 2:09a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:00a Low

Thu 1:08p High

Thu 7:21p Low

Fri 1:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:14a Low

Thu 1:20p High

Thu 7:35p Low

Fri 1:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:56a Low

Thu 1:12p High

Thu 7:17p Low

Fri 1:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:26a High

Thu 11:06a Low

Thu 5:49p High

Thu 11:27p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:16a Low

Thu 1:41p High

Thu 7:38p Low

Fri 2:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:00a High

Thu 10:13a Low

Thu 5:23p High

Thu 10:34p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:12a Low

Thu 2:11p High

Thu 8:33p Low

Fri 2:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:04a Low

Thu 1:13p High

Thu 7:28p Low

Fri 1:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:31a Low

Thu 1:35p High

Thu 8:01p Low

Fri 2:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:12a Low

Thu 1:20p High

Thu 7:35p Low

Fri 1:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:11a Low

Thu 2:11p High

Thu 8:37p Low

Fri 2:41a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 NM or less after midnight.

FRI: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 NM or less.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 NM or less in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 5 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming NE after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

