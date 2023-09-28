NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/28

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/28

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
16 - 25 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 22 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 66°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature64° - 67°
Sunrise/Sunset6:49am - 6:47pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:26a		Low
Thu 1:44p		High
Thu 7:47p		Low
Fri 2:09a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:00a		Low
Thu 1:08p		High
Thu 7:21p		Low
Fri 1:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:14a		Low
Thu 1:20p		High
Thu 7:35p		Low
Fri 1:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:56a		Low
Thu 1:12p		High
Thu 7:17p		Low
Fri 1:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:26a		High
Thu 11:06a		Low
Thu 5:49p		High
Thu 11:27p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:16a		Low
Thu 1:41p		High
Thu 7:38p		Low
Fri 2:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:00a		High
Thu 10:13a		Low
Thu 5:23p		High
Thu 10:34p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:12a		Low
Thu 2:11p		High
Thu 8:33p		Low
Fri 2:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:04a		Low
Thu 1:13p		High
Thu 7:28p		Low
Fri 1:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:31a		Low
Thu 1:35p		High
Thu 8:01p		Low
Fri 2:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:12a		Low
Thu 1:20p		High
Thu 7:35p		Low
Fri 1:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:11a		Low
Thu 2:11p		High
Thu 8:37p		Low
Fri 2:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 NM or less after midnight.

FRI: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 NM or less.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 NM or less in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 5 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming NE after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey

Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike.
 
Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!
Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM