NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/28
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
16 - 25 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 22 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 66°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 67°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:49am - 6:47pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:26a
|Low
Thu 1:44p
|High
Thu 7:47p
|Low
Fri 2:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:00a
|Low
Thu 1:08p
|High
Thu 7:21p
|Low
Fri 1:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:14a
|Low
Thu 1:20p
|High
Thu 7:35p
|Low
Fri 1:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:56a
|Low
Thu 1:12p
|High
Thu 7:17p
|Low
Fri 1:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|High
Thu 11:06a
|Low
Thu 5:49p
|High
Thu 11:27p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:16a
|Low
Thu 1:41p
|High
Thu 7:38p
|Low
Fri 2:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|High
Thu 10:13a
|Low
Thu 5:23p
|High
Thu 10:34p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:12a
|Low
Thu 2:11p
|High
Thu 8:33p
|Low
Fri 2:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:04a
|Low
Thu 1:13p
|High
Thu 7:28p
|Low
Fri 1:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:31a
|Low
Thu 1:35p
|High
Thu 8:01p
|Low
Fri 2:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:12a
|Low
Thu 1:20p
|High
Thu 7:35p
|Low
Fri 1:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:11a
|Low
Thu 2:11p
|High
Thu 8:37p
|Low
Fri 2:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 4 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 NM or less after midnight.
FRI: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 8 ft. E swell 4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 NM or less.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Vsby 1 NM or less in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 5 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the evening, then becoming NE after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.