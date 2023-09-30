NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/30

Advisories

--A high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf is posted once again for the Jersey Shore.

--A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect. Widespread minor flooding is expected at high tide Saturday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 3 - 7 feet Winds From the North

13 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)

11 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 66°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 65° - 66° Sunrise/Sunset 6:51am - 6:44pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:01a Low

Sat 3:28p High

Sat 9:23p Low

Sun 3:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:35a Low

Sat 2:52p High

Sat 8:57p Low

Sun 3:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:49a Low

Sat 3:04p High

Sat 9:11p Low

Sun 3:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:31a Low

Sat 2:56p High

Sat 8:53p Low

Sun 3:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:01a High

Sat 12:41p Low

Sat 7:33p High

Sun 1:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:53a Low

Sat 3:25p High

Sat 9:16p Low

Sun 3:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:35a High

Sat 11:48a Low

Sat 7:07p High

Sun 12:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:50a Low

Sat 3:56p High

Sat 10:09p Low

Sun 4:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:40a Low

Sat 2:56p High

Sat 9:04p Low

Sun 3:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:10a Low

Sat 3:19p High

Sat 9:36p Low

Sun 3:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:47a Low

Sat 3:02p High

Sat 9:11p Low

Sun 3:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:49a Low

Sat 3:56p High

Sat 10:14p Low

Sun 4:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy drizzle early this morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba