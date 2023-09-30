NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/30
Advisories
--A high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf is posted once again for the Jersey Shore.
--A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect. Widespread minor flooding is expected at high tide Saturday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the North
13 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 66°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|65° - 66°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:51am - 6:44pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:01a
|Low
Sat 3:28p
|High
Sat 9:23p
|Low
Sun 3:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:35a
|Low
Sat 2:52p
|High
Sat 8:57p
|Low
Sun 3:05a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:49a
|Low
Sat 3:04p
|High
Sat 9:11p
|Low
Sun 3:17a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:31a
|Low
Sat 2:56p
|High
Sat 8:53p
|Low
Sun 3:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:01a
|High
Sat 12:41p
|Low
Sat 7:33p
|High
Sun 1:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:53a
|Low
Sat 3:25p
|High
Sat 9:16p
|Low
Sun 3:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:35a
|High
Sat 11:48a
|Low
Sat 7:07p
|High
Sun 12:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:50a
|Low
Sat 3:56p
|High
Sat 10:09p
|Low
Sun 4:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:40a
|Low
Sat 2:56p
|High
Sat 9:04p
|Low
Sun 3:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:10a
|Low
Sat 3:19p
|High
Sat 9:36p
|Low
Sun 3:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:47a
|Low
Sat 3:02p
|High
Sat 9:11p
|Low
Sun 3:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:49a
|Low
Sat 3:56p
|High
Sat 10:14p
|Low
Sun 4:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy drizzle early this morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
