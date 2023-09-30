NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/30

Advisories

--A high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf is posted once again for the Jersey Shore.
--A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect. Widespread minor flooding is expected at high tide Saturday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves3 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the North
13 - 24 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 21 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 66°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature65° - 66°
Sunrise/Sunset6:51am - 6:44pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:01a		Low
Sat 3:28p		High
Sat 9:23p		Low
Sun 3:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:35a		Low
Sat 2:52p		High
Sat 8:57p		Low
Sun 3:05a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:49a		Low
Sat 3:04p		High
Sat 9:11p		Low
Sun 3:17a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:31a		Low
Sat 2:56p		High
Sat 8:53p		Low
Sun 3:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:01a		High
Sat 12:41p		Low
Sat 7:33p		High
Sun 1:03a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 8:53a		Low
Sat 3:25p		High
Sat 9:16p		Low
Sun 3:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:35a		High
Sat 11:48a		Low
Sat 7:07p		High
Sun 12:10a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 9:50a		Low
Sat 3:56p		High
Sat 10:09p		Low
Sun 4:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:40a		Low
Sat 2:56p		High
Sat 9:04p		Low
Sun 3:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 9:10a		Low
Sat 3:19p		High
Sat 9:36p		Low
Sun 3:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:47a		Low
Sat 3:02p		High
Sat 9:11p		Low
Sun 3:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 9:49a		Low
Sat 3:56p		High
Sat 10:14p		Low
Sun 4:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy drizzle early this morning. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

