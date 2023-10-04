NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/4

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/4

Boardwalk in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature69° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:55am - 6:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:50a		High
Wed 12:18p		Low
Wed 6:46p		High
Thu 12:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:14a		High
Wed 11:52a		Low
Wed 6:10p		High
Thu 12:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:26a		High
Wed 12:06p		Low
Wed 6:22p		High
Thu 12:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:18a		High
Wed 11:48a		Low
Wed 6:14p		High
Thu 12:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:55a		High
Wed 3:58p		Low
Wed 10:51p		High
Thu 4:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:54a		High
Wed 12:10p		Low
Wed 6:58p		High
Thu 12:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:29a		High
Wed 3:05p		Low
Wed 10:25p		High
Thu 3:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:25a		High
Wed 1:04p		Low
Wed 7:29p		High
Thu 1:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:25a		High
Wed 11:51a		Low
Wed 6:33p		High
Thu 12:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:44a		High
Wed 12:20p		Low
Wed 6:52p		High
Thu 12:43a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:27a		High
Wed 11:59a		Low
Wed 6:33p		High
Thu 12:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:28a		High
Wed 1:00p		Low
Wed 7:27p		High
Thu 1:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming W 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

How to start your first garden

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM