NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/4

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the South

5 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 69° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:55am - 6:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:50a High

Wed 12:18p Low

Wed 6:46p High

Thu 12:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:14a High

Wed 11:52a Low

Wed 6:10p High

Thu 12:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:26a High

Wed 12:06p Low

Wed 6:22p High

Thu 12:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:18a High

Wed 11:48a Low

Wed 6:14p High

Thu 12:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:55a High

Wed 3:58p Low

Wed 10:51p High

Thu 4:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:54a High

Wed 12:10p Low

Wed 6:58p High

Thu 12:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:29a High

Wed 3:05p Low

Wed 10:25p High

Thu 3:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:25a High

Wed 1:04p Low

Wed 7:29p High

Thu 1:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:25a High

Wed 11:51a Low

Wed 6:33p High

Thu 12:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:44a High

Wed 12:20p Low

Wed 6:52p High

Thu 12:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:27a High

Wed 11:59a Low

Wed 6:33p High

Thu 12:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:28a High

Wed 1:00p Low

Wed 7:27p High

Thu 1:33a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming W 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

