NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/4
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:55am - 6:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:50a
|High
Wed 12:18p
|Low
Wed 6:46p
|High
Thu 12:55a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:14a
|High
Wed 11:52a
|Low
Wed 6:10p
|High
Thu 12:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|High
Wed 12:06p
|Low
Wed 6:22p
|High
Thu 12:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:18a
|High
Wed 11:48a
|Low
Wed 6:14p
|High
Thu 12:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:55a
|High
Wed 3:58p
|Low
Wed 10:51p
|High
Thu 4:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:54a
|High
Wed 12:10p
|Low
Wed 6:58p
|High
Thu 12:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:29a
|High
Wed 3:05p
|Low
Wed 10:25p
|High
Thu 3:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:25a
|High
Wed 1:04p
|Low
Wed 7:29p
|High
Thu 1:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:25a
|High
Wed 11:51a
|Low
Wed 6:33p
|High
Thu 12:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:44a
|High
Wed 12:20p
|Low
Wed 6:52p
|High
Thu 12:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:27a
|High
Wed 11:59a
|Low
Wed 6:33p
|High
Thu 12:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:28a
|High
Wed 1:00p
|Low
Wed 7:27p
|High
Thu 1:33a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, then becoming W 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers likely. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: W winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
