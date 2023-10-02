NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/2

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

6 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 66°

(Normal 60° - 63°) Air Temperature 69° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:53am - 6:41pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 10:35a Low

Mon 5:04p High

Mon 11:03p Low

Tue 5:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:09a Low

Mon 4:28p High

Mon 10:37p Low

Tue 4:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:23a Low

Mon 4:40p High

Mon 10:51p Low

Tue 4:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:05a Low

Mon 4:32p High

Mon 10:33p Low

Tue 4:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:29a High

Mon 2:15p Low

Mon 9:09p High

Tue 2:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:28a Low

Mon 5:07p High

Mon 10:56p Low

Tue 5:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 8:03a High

Mon 1:22p Low

Mon 8:43p High

Tue 1:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 11:25a Low

Mon 5:39p High

Mon 11:46p Low

Tue 5:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:12a Low

Mon 4:37p High

Mon 10:39p Low

Tue 4:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:44a Low

Mon 5:00p High

Mon 11:07p Low

Tue 4:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 10:20a Low

Mon 4:40p High

Mon 10:45p Low

Tue 4:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 11:22a Low

Mon 5:38p High

Mon 11:50p Low

Tue 5:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Another great South Jersey winery If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit... Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media