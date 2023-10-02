NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/2
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 66°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:53am - 6:41pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 10:35a
|Low
Mon 5:04p
|High
Mon 11:03p
|Low
Tue 5:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:09a
|Low
Mon 4:28p
|High
Mon 10:37p
|Low
Tue 4:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:23a
|Low
Mon 4:40p
|High
Mon 10:51p
|Low
Tue 4:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:05a
|Low
Mon 4:32p
|High
Mon 10:33p
|Low
Tue 4:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:29a
|High
Mon 2:15p
|Low
Mon 9:09p
|High
Tue 2:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:28a
|Low
Mon 5:07p
|High
Mon 10:56p
|Low
Tue 5:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 8:03a
|High
Mon 1:22p
|Low
Mon 8:43p
|High
Tue 1:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 11:25a
|Low
Mon 5:39p
|High
Mon 11:46p
|Low
Tue 5:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:12a
|Low
Mon 4:37p
|High
Mon 10:39p
|Low
Tue 4:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:44a
|Low
Mon 5:00p
|High
Mon 11:07p
|Low
Tue 4:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 10:20a
|Low
Mon 4:40p
|High
Mon 10:45p
|Low
Tue 4:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 11:22a
|Low
Mon 5:38p
|High
Mon 11:50p
|Low
Tue 5:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
