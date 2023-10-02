NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/2

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS - Life threatening rip currents are possible. Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 66°
(Normal 60° - 63°)
Air Temperature69° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:53am - 6:41pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 10:35a		Low
Mon 5:04p		High
Mon 11:03p		Low
Tue 5:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:09a		Low
Mon 4:28p		High
Mon 10:37p		Low
Tue 4:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:23a		Low
Mon 4:40p		High
Mon 10:51p		Low
Tue 4:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:05a		Low
Mon 4:32p		High
Mon 10:33p		Low
Tue 4:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:29a		High
Mon 2:15p		Low
Mon 9:09p		High
Tue 2:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:28a		Low
Mon 5:07p		High
Mon 10:56p		Low
Tue 5:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 8:03a		High
Mon 1:22p		Low
Mon 8:43p		High
Tue 1:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 11:25a		Low
Mon 5:39p		High
Mon 11:46p		Low
Tue 5:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:12a		Low
Mon 4:37p		High
Mon 10:39p		Low
Tue 4:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:44a		Low
Mon 5:00p		High
Mon 11:07p		Low
Tue 4:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 10:20a		Low
Mon 4:40p		High
Mon 10:45p		Low
Tue 4:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 11:22a		Low
Mon 5:38p		High
Mon 11:50p		Low
Tue 5:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

