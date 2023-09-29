NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/29

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/29

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves4 - 7 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
17 - 25 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 22 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 66°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature63° - 69°
Sunrise/Sunset6:50am - 6:46pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 8:14a		Low
Fri 2:37p		High
Fri 8:35p		Low
Sat 2:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:48a		Low
Fri 2:01p		High
Fri 8:09p		Low
Sat 2:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:02a		Low
Fri 2:13p		High
Fri 8:23p		Low
Sat 2:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:44a		Low
Fri 2:05p		High
Fri 8:05p		Low
Sat 2:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:14a		High
Fri 11:54a		Low
Fri 6:42p		High
Sat 12:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:06a		Low
Fri 2:35p		High
Fri 8:28p		Low
Sat 2:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:48a		High
Fri 11:01a		Low
Fri 6:16p		High
Fri 11:22p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 9:02a		Low
Fri 3:04p		High
Fri 9:21p		Low
Sat 3:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:54a		Low
Fri 2:06p		High
Fri 8:17p		Low
Sat 2:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 8:22a		Low
Fri 2:28p		High
Fri 8:49p		Low
Sat 2:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 8:00a		Low
Fri 2:12p		High
Fri 8:23p		Low
Sat 2:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 9:01a		Low
Fri 3:05p		High
Fri 9:26p		Low
Sat 3:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, then becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

