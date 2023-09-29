NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/29
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|4 - 7 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
17 - 25 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 22 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 66°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|63° - 69°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:50am - 6:46pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:14a
|Low
Fri 2:37p
|High
Fri 8:35p
|Low
Sat 2:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:48a
|Low
Fri 2:01p
|High
Fri 8:09p
|Low
Sat 2:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:02a
|Low
Fri 2:13p
|High
Fri 8:23p
|Low
Sat 2:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:44a
|Low
Fri 2:05p
|High
Fri 8:05p
|Low
Sat 2:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:14a
|High
Fri 11:54a
|Low
Fri 6:42p
|High
Sat 12:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:06a
|Low
Fri 2:35p
|High
Fri 8:28p
|Low
Sat 2:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:48a
|High
Fri 11:01a
|Low
Fri 6:16p
|High
Fri 11:22p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:02a
|Low
Fri 3:04p
|High
Fri 9:21p
|Low
Sat 3:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:54a
|Low
Fri 2:06p
|High
Fri 8:17p
|Low
Sat 2:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:22a
|Low
Fri 2:28p
|High
Fri 8:49p
|Low
Sat 2:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:00a
|Low
Fri 2:12p
|High
Fri 8:23p
|Low
Sat 2:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:01a
|Low
Fri 3:05p
|High
Fri 9:26p
|Low
Sat 3:26a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, then becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.