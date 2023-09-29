NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/29

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 4 - 7 feet Winds From the Northeast

17 - 25 mph (Gust 31 mph)

14 - 22 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 66°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 63° - 69° Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 6:46pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:14a Low

Fri 2:37p High

Fri 8:35p Low

Sat 2:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:48a Low

Fri 2:01p High

Fri 8:09p Low

Sat 2:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:02a Low

Fri 2:13p High

Fri 8:23p Low

Sat 2:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:44a Low

Fri 2:05p High

Fri 8:05p Low

Sat 2:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:14a High

Fri 11:54a Low

Fri 6:42p High

Sat 12:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:06a Low

Fri 2:35p High

Fri 8:28p Low

Sat 2:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:48a High

Fri 11:01a Low

Fri 6:16p High

Fri 11:22p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:02a Low

Fri 3:04p High

Fri 9:21p Low

Sat 3:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:54a Low

Fri 2:06p High

Fri 8:17p Low

Sat 2:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:22a Low

Fri 2:28p High

Fri 8:49p Low

Sat 2:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:00a Low

Fri 2:12p High

Fri 8:23p Low

Sat 2:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:01a Low

Fri 3:05p High

Fri 9:26p Low

Sat 3:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 3 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. E swell 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, then becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S in the evening, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

