Trump has unauthorized immigrant clean his toilet in NJ, report says

BEDMINSTER — President Donald Trump has made illegal immigration a focus of his nearly two-year tenure. But now a report says a woman who worked in the president's bedroom in Somerset County is not in the country legally.

According to a report in the New York Times , a housekeeper at Trump National Golf Club, identified as Bound Brook resident Victorina Morales, was hired using phony documents. The paper said the Guatemalan national's duties have included making his bed, cleaning his toilet and dusting trophies at the club. She even got a certificate from the White House Communications Agency for her "outstanding" work during his many visits to the club, all the while knowing full well his opinion on immigrants.

"We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are helping him make money," she told the paper. "We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation."

The club, one of three Trump owns in New Jersey, has become the president's home away from the White House.

Morales crossed the border in 1999 and was hired by the club in 2013, according to the Times. The paper also points out that while two supervisors knew the truth of her immigration status, there is no evidence that Trump or the Trump organization were alerted to it.

This is not the first time Trump's hiring practices have come under fire , dating back to his days as a casino mogul in Atlantic City. Several companies have claimed to have been stiffed by Trump for work they performed, including:

— A cabinet-making firm that says Trump didn’t pay a $83,600 bill for work during the 1990s at Harrah’s at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City

— Atlantic Plate Glass Co. said it was owed $1.5 million for work at the defunct Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City.

— 253 subcontractors on the Taj Mahal casino said they were owed $69.5 million

— Trump Plaza in Atlantic City was hit with 21 violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act since 2005 for failing to pay overtime or minimum wage.

According to the Times article, Morales is still on the payroll at the club and still comes to work. Because she is undocumented she cannot drive herself to work, so another employee drives her and others to work every day.

A plan proposed by some state legislators would allow Morales and others to get legal driver's licenses despite being in the country illegally. While most people need to provide "six points" to prove their identity, the license proposed for undocumented immigrants would either need a utility or cell phone bill or a lease to prove that they live in the state. This special license, however, could not be used as identification at airports or other secure facilities.

Gov. Phil Murphy has been a proponent of legal licenses for undocumented immigrants, one of several fronts where Murphy and Trump have found themselves on opposing sides.

