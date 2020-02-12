Trucker who unleashed pit bull on North Jersey cops dies in jail

PASSAIC — A trucker who unleashed his pit bull on several police officers before his arrest on Monday died in jail after having a seizure, according to the Passaic County Sheriff's Office.

Wanaque and Ringwood police pursued Baker after spotting him erratically driving a truck pulling a trailer with several luxury boats. Once the truck stopped, the driver followed through on a threat to unchain the dog.

The dog charged at officers, one of whom fired several shots and killed the dog.

Wanaque Police Capt. Angelo Calabro told NorthJersey.com that Baker was found to have a blood alcohol content that was seven times the legal limit for commercial vehicle drivers, which is .04.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Bill Mair said that Baker had a seizure late Tuesday night and was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where he died. An exact cause of death remained under investigation, according to Mair.

Baker was charged in Ringwood with five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer — one for each cop present at the time. He also faces eluding and drunken driving charges in Wanaque, as well as numerous motor vehicle citations in both jurisdictions.

