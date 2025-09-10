🚨Police said the two assaults happened in August

🚨The suspect was taken into custody outside his Trenton convenience store

🚨He was found with a handgun and 4 lbs of marijuana during his arrest

TRENTON — A man who police say ran an illegal marijuana dispensary and convenience store is charged with sexually assaulting two juveniles under the age of 13 in August.

Rasheen Gaither, 51, assaulted one of the girls when she was spending the night at his home, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said. The other assault happened at an illegal dispensary Gaither runs in the city of Trenton.

Charges against owner of illegal dispensary Bagged U

Gaither was arrested Friday outside his store, Bagged U, located on Pennington Avenue. During a search of the store police also found four pounds of marijuana and a handgun.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Gaither pending trial.

Gaither is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child plus one count of second-degree certain persons not to possess a handgun.

