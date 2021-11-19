Trenton, NJ man stole puppy during home invasion, cops say
TRENTON — A city man allegedly stole a woman's puppy during a home invasion Tuesday evening.
Trenton police said Joshua Stroman, 31, has been arrested and charged with robbery, burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Upon responding to reports of a home invasion on Vine Street, officers were told by a female victim that a male had rushed into her house, armed with a gun, and stole her tan pit bull. The victim was able to identify the suspect, provide a description of his vehicle, and identify a location where he frequents.
Police canvassed the area and stopped Stroman in his car, officials said. The puppy was returned to the owner.
