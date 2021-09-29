TRENTON — A 30-year-old city resident is charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses related to the July shooting of two 16-year-olds, one of whom did not survive.

A Mercer County grand jury has returned a nine-count indictment charging Keith N. Jordan, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on July 5, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Prospect Street and Stuyvesant Avenue. One victim, identified later as Dion Ellis, was found shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. A second 16-year-old was transported to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Surveillance footage from the scene was reviewed and investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle that was traced back to Jordan. A search of his vehicle recovered a 9mm handgun with a 33-round extended magazine, hollow-point bullets, and an empty 10-round magazine, the prosecutor's office said.

Jordan is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, fourth-degree possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, fourth-degree possession of a defaced firearm, and third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.

That final charge is related to the execution of a search warrant on Jordan's 2016 Toyota Camry.

