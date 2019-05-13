Trenton man shot and killed in PA, his SUV found back in NJ

After a New Jersey man was shot and killed in Pennsylvania on Friday, police found his vehicle back in his home city of Trenton.

Jamar Tucker, 36, was found early Friday on S. Bellevue Avenue in Langhorne, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. An autopsy determined Tucker died of a gunshot wound.

Police in Pennsylvania had been looking for his black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with NJ license plate T69HDG, but it has since been found in a Trenton neighborhood by authorities there, according to police.

The vehicle was then handed over to police in Bucks County as part of the overall investigation.

Anyone with information on Tucker's death was urged to contact police at 215-348-6354 or to submit tips via email to Buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.

​ More from New Jersey 101.5: