☑️ Pro ice hockey is officially returning to Trenton for the 2026–27 ECHL season

☑️The Trenton Ironhawks will play at CURE Insurance Arena, which is set for upgrades

☑️Over 700 season tickets sold since the announcement of the team's arrival

TRENTON — Professional ice hockey has returned to New Jersey's capital city on the wings of an Ironhawk.

The Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL, a minor ice hockey league, will officially move to Trenton for the 2026-27 season and be renamed the Trenton Ironhawks.

"The name Ironhawks reflects Trenton’s industrial roots and the strength and resilience that define this community," Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said at an event Tuesday to announce the new name and logo. "This is a proud new chapter for Trenton sports."

Logo of the Trenton Ironhawks hockey team

Team will play at CURE Insurance Arena

Officials said the team will make their home at CURE Insurance Arena. The CURE Insurance Arena will get an upgrade in the months leading up to the first puck drop, according to team officials.

"This team brings new energy to the CURE Insurance Arena and creates opportunities for residents, visitors, and local businesses alike," Gusciora said.

Fan-chosen name honors Trenton’s industrial roots

Officials with the Trenton Ironhawks said the team's name was chosen after a two-month contest that received more than 2,000 entries. Two fans, Joel Perez of Bordentown and Jim Miller of Lawrenceville, both submitted the winning name. The team said they will each receive season ticket memberships.

“While the name invokes Trenton's proud past as an industrial powerhouse, the Ironhawks will play an important role in shaping a renaissance for our Capital City, bringing new economic activity, creating jobs, and igniting business opportunities right here in our community," Mercer County Executive Dan Benson said in a statement.

The team's colors are blue, grey, and red. Grey sheets of iron create the hawk’s body with red eyes created by the "fire within" displaying the team's intensity. The team did not disclose whether there would be a team mascot or its NHL and AHL affiliates.

Officials said 700 fans have purchased season tickets since the initial announcement of the team's arrival. Game plans and group offers are available now at trentonironhawks.com. Individual game tickets will go on sale soon.

