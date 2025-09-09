🏒 A hockey team from Utah will begin play in Trenton in 2026

🏒 A contest is underway to name the team

🏒 The Trenton Titans ceased operations in 2013

TRENTON — Minor league hockey will return to the Cure Insurance Arena next year when a team begins play for the first time since 2013.

The Utah Grizzlies of the East Coast Hockey League will relocate to Trenton with 36 regular-season games in the 2026-27 season.

The move is being led by Bob Ohrablo, the team's new president, and business partner Joe Eng, who hails from Lawrenceville. They own Pro Hockey Partners.

Mercer County Executive Dan Benson said the project will fulfill the intent of the 30-year-old area to spur economic development in the state's struggling capital city.

"They envisioned a thriving business district right here along South Broad Street," Benson said Tuesday at the arena. "Seeing what we are doing and what the potentials are has me super, super excited."

What happened to the Trenton Titans?

The Titans were owned by the New Jersey Devils and took on their name until 2011. Two local groups owned the team over the next two years. They restored the Titans' name and an affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers but ceased operations in 2013.

The Titans won the ECHL's Kelly Cup championship at the arena.

"Today we're proud to announce we're bringing a new generation of ECHL pro hockey to the well-deserved community. It's about time pro hockey returns to Trenton," Ohrablo said. "We are making a major commitment to the area. To the arena, the city, the county and the region."

Officials at a media event announcing hockey's return to Cure Insurance Arena 9/9/25 Officials at a media event announcing hockey's return to Cure Insurance Arena 9/9/25 (Trenton ECHL Hockey via YouTube) loading...

What's the team called? You can help decide

Cure Insurance Arena General Manager Fran Rodowicz said some "exciting upgrades" are coming to the arena ahead of the new team's arrival but did not disclose details.

No affiliation with an NHL team was announced Tuesday.

A contest will be held on the team's website to name the team.

