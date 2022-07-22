Adult trans inmate in NJ youth prison: What could possibly go wrong? (Opinion)

You probably heard the story of a trans inmate that was housed in a women's prison in New Jersey that knocked up two female inmates. It came to light earlier this year at Edna Mahan correctional facility. A few of us here at New Jersey 101.5 received letters from female prisoners making us aware of the situation.

The inmate, Demi Minor, has been moved to a youth correctional facility even though the inmate is 27. It was a colossal mistake to allow the biological male prisoner identifying as a woman to be housed in the female population. Last year, the ACLU sued the state of New Jersey and the prison to allow transgendered inmates who identify as female to be housed there.

The American Civil Liberties Union used to be an organization that stood up for the rights of common people who didn't have a voice going up against the powerful, especially the government. Now they're just a joke. It's an organization that presses for issues that are emotionally charged but logically flawed.

Of course, if you let a person with male parts into a women's prison, things are gonna go sideways. Why don't we order the advocates in their case to pay for the support for these children until they're 18 years old? Let's have a trans inmate placed on house arrest in their houses with their sisters, wives or mothers downstairs.

This is yet another example of denying reality and pushing an agenda based on emotion and misplaced empathy. If a trans person wants to dress like a member of the opposite sex and call themselves a common name of that gender, more power to them. But don't make the rest of society pretend that there aren't biological differences that may present problems in certain cases.

One of the pregnant inmates will turn 21 this October and the other is a 27-year-old who was convicted of a 2010 murder of a Hudson County couple. She won't be eligible for parole until the next century and is about 7 months along in her pregnancy.

Shame on the ACLU, shame on the judge that ruled in favor of this, and most of all shame on the inmate that caused this mess. Oh, by the way, a mess we will all have to pay for.

