I may have seen the biggest driving offense in New Jersey

Oh, just when you think you've seen it all, huh? The Jersey slide, tailgating, left turns on a double solid, not even signaling for a turn. The list goes on and on. We're no saints on the roads here in Jersey, even if we claim out-of-staters are the worst.

But I may have seen the biggest driving offense... ever?

I take a few back roads on the way home from work before I can get on 295. Speed limits are 25-35mph; there are a few traffic lights and some residential neighborhoods. It's an easy drive.

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That is, until I came across someone who stopped right in the middle of the road. No flashers on, no sense of urgency to try and move onto the spacious shoulder lane just a few feet to the right. Just a car stopped in the middle of the road.

Now, before you pass judgment on me and think that the person may have been having a medical emergency, or something terrible had happened, don't worry, I looked in the window of the car. I'm nosy.

I was almost hoping that there could have been some sort of justification for this. Someone in distress, literally anything. Instead? I saw a woman with her head down in her phone.

Have we completely lost our minds? Stopping in the dead middle of the road and being on the phone? The shoulder lane was right there to pull over!

I'd like to think I've seen everything on Jersey roadways, but this experience let me know there's always something out there you haven't seen yet.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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