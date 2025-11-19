All aboard for the next stop in New Jersey. One of the nations largest train shows is back for the Fall of 2025, and it's happening right after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show is back in Edison, just in time for that perfect holiday gift for that train enthusiast in your family. And, as it has in the past, this promises to be an amazing show.

What's more? The timing couldn't be any better. With so many kids off of school along with family and friends visiting, this is the perfect show to go to. Even if trains aren't your thing, this show promises to be an amazing time.

According to greenbergshows.com, Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show is "the largest and longest-running train and toy show in the northeast," and features "thousands of trains and collectible toys for sale, hundreds of merchandising tables, huge operating layouts, free modeling seminars and more."

But just how many tables will be selling trains? How about over 600 of them, plus over 150 exhibitors. And yes, you'll see huge model trains set up and on display.

Model trains in NJ - 3 Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

November 2025 details (plus a look at 2026)

Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show is happening just after Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. each day.

However, if you can't make it this time around, no sweat. The show will be returning once again in 2026 on Saturday, Mar. 28, and Sunday, Mar. 29.

The show takes place at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison. Details, including ticket info for the Nov. 2025 show, can be found here.

