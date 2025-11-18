Get ready for the doggy paddle polar plunge in Belmar, NJ
It's hard to believe, but the holiday season has essentially arrived. Yes, we're still days away from Thanksgiving and several weeks away from Christmas, but you get the idea.
November is a funny month like that. Even though the days leading up to Thanksgiving week seem quiet, they really aren't. Between preparations and travel, November really is quite the busy month.
But it's not just personal obligations that keep us moving. It's also those great causes that mean so much to us that begin to happen.
Not just the ones for us, but for our furry best friends as well. And if freezin' for a reason is your kind of thing, then this event supporting our furry best friends is for you.
Happening just after Thanksgiving is the Monmouth County SPCA's Polar Plunge. It's the 2025 Doggy Paddle happening in Belmar, NJ.
MCSPA's Doggy Paddle
According to the MCSPA's website, the doggy paddle "will be filled with food, fun, music, prizes, a dog zone & activities for the kids." What's more? Our pups are also welcome to join us humans when we head out to take the plunge.
Event details
The MCSPA's doggy paddle polar plunge is taking place the weekend after Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 29 by D’Jais in Belmar with proceeds supporting the MCSPA.
It all kicks off at 10 a.m., and you can find more info, including how to register, here. You and your pup will get freezin' for a reason, and shiverin' for the shelter.
