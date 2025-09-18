💔 Boyfriend of NBA star Naz Reid’s sister charged with murder and remains in jail

🚨 Police say Shaquillie Green suspected cheating before the fatal shooting

🕊️ Family, community preparing to honor Toraya Reid with funeral Saturday

JACKSON — The boyfriend charged with the murder of the older sister of NBA star Naz Reid will remain behind bars until his trial.

Toraya Reid, 28, was found the morning of Sept. 6 at an entrance to a building at the Paragon Apartment complex on Larsen Road in Jackson. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Boyfriend Shaquillie Green was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of the weapon, and is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

During a detention hearing Thursday morning, Green's public defender told the judge his client has consented to detention, meaning he will remain at the Ocean County Jail without argument until trial. Green may also request a detention hearing be held.

Shaquillie Green Shaquillie Green (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Police describe evidence and witness accounts

Naz Reid, a forward for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, has not issued a formal statement about his sister's death. He posted childhood pictures of himself with his sister on his Instagram story immediately after her death.

Toraya Reid's visitation and funeral are scheduled for Saturday morning at Mt. Olive Holy Temple COGIC in Neptune Township. The Reid family grew up in Asbury Park.

Green told a Jackson police detective, after waiving his right to have an attorney present, that he believed Reid was cheating on him, investigators said in an affidavit of probable cause. Green told the officers he saw a man leave Reid's apartment earlier in the morning, officials said.

Police said they found four shells and a white iPhone on the ground next to Reid.

A witness told police that they saw Green shoot Reid while she was lying on the ground. Another said they heard a woman scream in an apartment, followed by a gunshot.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By September, the number of layoffs announced was creeping toward 10,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Scenes from the 24th anniversary of 9/11 Americans marked 24 years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 , with solemn ceremonies at ground zero in lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The commemorations were punctuated by moments of silence, the tolling of bells and the reading of the names of the nearly 3,000 killed. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press