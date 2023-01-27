Top NJ news stories for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*

⬛ Why does the ground keep shaking in South Jersey?

For the second time in a month, the ground moved and houses shook in South Jersey

⬛ Where's my money? Answers about NJ's ANCHOR rebate

Questions and answers about New Jersey's ANCHOR property tax rebate for homeowners and renters

⬛ Parents reveal their top concerns about their children

No. 1 isn't drugs, gun violence, pregnancy, or getting in trouble with the law.

⬛ A new report finds autism cases in NJ are shooting higher

NJ researchers say many things could be fueling the surge including environmental factors, and more study is needed

⬛ 2 brutal beating deaths of NJ seniors in separate nursing homes

Herman Walker, 91, died two weeks after being assaulted by a roommate at a Westfield facility. Clara Sutkowski, also 91, died three days after being struck by a fellow resident at a South Plainfield facility.

