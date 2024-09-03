Another NJ child nearly drowns in a pool – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey stories for Tuesday, Sept. 3

OLDMANS — The wives of Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew are paying tribute to their dead husbands.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were riding their bikes when they were killed by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night.

Johnny's wife Meredith Gaudreau said on Instagram that he was "perfect."

Matthew's wife Madeline said the brothers were each other's biggest cheerleaders.

"To Meredith — we will forever share this extreme heartbreak and terrible bond. However, the boys couldn’t have picked stronger women as their wives and mothers of their children," said Madeline.

Madeline also said that she and Matthew were expecting their first child. The baby's name will be Tripp.

BERKELEY — A four-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a rescue in Ocean County this Labor Day weekend, according to authorities.

The young child was rescued from a swimming pool at a home in South Seaside Park on Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was rushed to the hospital. Authorities said the boy was alive as of the latest update midday Saturday.

WAYNE — A 16-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a high school football game, according to authorities.

The shooting on Friday hospitalized two teenage victims, ages 16 and 15. Both victims were girls, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne had just won its season opener against Lenape High School when gunshots rang out around 7:30 p.m. One player reportedly said he heard between seven and 10 shots.

Investigators arrested the 16-year-old shooter that night and charged him as a juvenile with first-degree attempted murder and two second-degree weapons offenses, according to prosecutors.

The case is being handled in county family court.

Authorities in the Garden State are putting out an alert about common scams targeting New Jerseyans, young and old.

"I don't think anybody's out of play," said Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. "They only have to be right once out of 100 times to make it worth their while."

In Morris County alone, scammers pretending to be sheriff's officers have cost innocent victims more than $500,000, Gannon said.

