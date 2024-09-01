Widows grieve NHL player, brother killed by ‘DWI’ driver in NJ

🔴 Expectant mother shares name of coming baby

OLDMANS — The wives of Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew are paying tribute to their dead husbands.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were riding their bikes when they were killed by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night.

Johnny's wife Meredith Gaudreau said on Instagram that he was "perfect."

"I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever," she said.

Matthew's wife Madeline said the brothers were each other's biggest cheerleaders.

"To Meredith — we will forever share this extreme heartbreak and terrible bond. However, the boys couldn’t have picked stronger women as their wives and mothers of their children," said Madeline.

Madeline also said that she and Matthew were expecting their first child. The baby's name will be Tripp.

Sean Higgins, the man charged with two counts of death by auto, remains behind bars at Salem County jail as of Sunday.

Police said he admitted to having five or six beers before the tragic crash Thursday night.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Higgins works for a rehab facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania. He has been placed on leave due to the charges against him, the facility said on Facebook.

Higgins, 43, has also served in the New Jersey Army National Guard since 2008, according to his LinkedIn and 6abc Action News.

He was promoted to major in 2019 while stationed in Kosovo.

Sean Higgins in Kosovo in 2019 (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas, 40th Public Affairs Detachment) Sean Higgins in Kosovo in 2019 (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas, 40th Public Affairs Detachment) loading...

GoFundMe for Gaudreau family raises over $460K

A GoFundMe for Matthew's widow Madeline received nearly 7,000 individual donations as of Sunday evening.

"In this unimaginably difficult time, we are coming together to support Matthew's wife, Madeline, and their growing baby Tripp, and help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face.

Dad-to-be Matthew Gaudreau shares pictures of his coming baby Tripp (GoFundMe) Dad-to-be Matthew Gaudreau shares pictures of his coming baby Tripp (GoFundMe) loading...

Donors included hockey fans, neighbors, and former classmates at Boston College. The Gaudreau brothers both played hockey for the college.

"Johnny and Matty Gaudreau were first-class members of the Boston College community and left indelible legacies on our program. We will remember the smiles and joy that they brought to everyone in their lives. We are heartbroken for the Gaudreau family. We will miss them terribly," said Head Hockey Coach Greg Brown.

