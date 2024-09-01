2 girls shot by teen at NJ high school football game, report says

🔴 Shots fired after season opener

🔴 Teenage boy charged with attempted murder

🔴 Couple was reportedly arguing before shooting

WAYNE — A 16-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a high school football game, according to authorities.

The shooting on Friday hospitalized two teenage victims, ages 16 and 15. Both victims were girls, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne had just won its season opener against Lenape High School when gunshots rang out around 7:30 p.m. One player reportedly said he heard between seven and 10 shots.

Another witness said to ABC 7 that she saw a teenage couple arguing before the boy shot at one of the girls. The other victim may have been uninvolved in the argument.

Shooting at high school football game in Wayne 8/30/24 (ABC7 Eyewitness News)

According to Passaic County prosecutors, sheriff's officers were already at the football game.

They quickly found the victims with gunshot wounds but both girls are expected to survive.

Investigators arrested the 16-year-old shooter that night and charged him as a juvenile with first-degree attempted murder and two second-degree weapons offenses, according to prosecutors.

The case is being handled in county family court.

No Lenape High School students were involved in the shooting, a spokesperson for the school said in a statement to ABC 7 and CBS News.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals harmed and the Passaic Technical Institute Community," the spokesperson said.



