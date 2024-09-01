🔵 Boy rescued from swimming pool at the Jersey Shore

BERKELEY — A four-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a rescue in Ocean County this Labor Day weekend, according to authorities.

The young child was rescued from a swimming pool at a home in South Seaside Park on Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police said the boy was unresponsive when officers arrived around 3:30 p.m.

He was rushed to the hospital. Authorities said the boy was alive as of the latest update midday Saturday.

At least 11 other families have lost children in accidental drownings in New Jersey since Memorial Day.

A missing four-year-old child in Middlesex County was found dead in a pond behind a home in Monroe on Tuesday, authorities said.

Another four-year-old boy in Bergen County drowned in his family's pool in July.

Children aren't the only ones drowning in New Jersey. A man swimming with friends drowned in the Cedar Lake Wildlife Management on Thursday.

Protect unsupervised kids from pools

Drowning is a leading cause of death among young children four and under.

Nationally, drownings of children 15 and younger increased 15% from 2020 to 2021, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. That's the latest data available.

The CPSC recommends families should install multiple protective measures around pools including fences, alarms, pool covers, and self-latching features to keep unsupervised kids away from the water.

