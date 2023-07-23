4-year-old boy in NJ drowns in his family’s pool

WOODCLIFF LAKE — A borough family this weekend mourned the loss of a 4-year-old boy who drowned Friday afternoon.

Officials say the boy drowned in a pool on his family's property on Heidi Lane.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said police received a 911 call about the drowning at 5:05 p.m.

The child was taken to Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mayor Carlos Rendo requested the community's prayers and respect for the family's privacy.

"It is a sad day today in Woodcliff Lake as we grieve the passing of a young resident who drowned in his backyard pool," the mayor said in a message posted online. "Our deepest condolences to the family. Our entire community offers comfort and support."

Drownings in New Jersey

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5-14.

But adults are also at risk.

Last year in New Jersey, at least 50 people died in drownings.

According to the Red Cross, about 80% of the population believes it can swim yet little more than half have the skills needed to save themselves in a water emergency.

Pool safety laws in New Jersey

Authorities in the Woodcliff Lake did not release additional details about how the drowning occurred and they have not indicated whether anybody was at fault.

Safety regulations in New Jersey require that properties with in-ground pools be enclosed with a fence that is at least 4 feet tall and with a locking gate. This is aimed in part at preventing children in the neighborhood from accessing pools without adult supervision.

Many homeowners also surround their pools when not in use with moveable fences.

