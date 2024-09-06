Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday, September 6.

Repubic Services in Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE — Law enforcement descended on a Monmouth County recycling facility after employees reported seeing a dead body on a conveyor belt Wednesday afternoon.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said workers at the Republic Services recycling facility were sorting materials on a conveyor belt around 2:40 p.m. when they saw the body.

The body of a man was found by troopers but has not yet been identified.

pizza

Credit: Malkovstock

Well, Connecticut Gov. Ned LaMont is heating up opinions with his latest post from X — including from Gov. Phil Murphy.

LaMont announced the newest road signs to welcome people to Nutmeg State, including one sign mentioning it’s the “home of the pizza capital of the United States.”

Murphy’s response via X: “You’re not even the pizza capital of the tri-state area.”

Sean M. Higgins during his detention hearing on 9/5/24; memorial set up by fans for Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau in Columbus, Ohio

The New Jersey man charged in the roadway deaths of an NHL hockey star and his brother will remain behind bars after his detention hearing was postponed Thursday.

Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew R. Gaudreau, 29, were riding bicycles on the shoulder of County Road Route 551 in Oldmans Township at about 8:20 p.m. Aug. 31 when they were struck by a Jeep driven by Sean Higgins.

Sean Higgins appeared via video for a hearing on Sept. 5 in Superior Court in Salem County.

His attorney Matthew Portella and the Salem County Prosecutor's Office asked for more time for a detention hearing. Judge Michael J. Silvanio granted the extension and scheduled the hearing for Sept. 13.

Canva

If someone trips and gets injured on your sidewalk, you probably have nothing to worry about financially.

That's good news for you, but bad news for the victim facing medical costs and other burdens due to the accident.

There's a push in New Jersey to change the way these matters are handled, so injured parties can receive compensation instead of the runaround.

"If no one is responsible, then no one is safe," said Tyrone Sergio, a partner at Glen Rock-based Britcher, Leone & Sergio, which specializes in personal injury and medical malpractice law.

Cat eyes (TSA.gov)

They’re called “cat eyes” and Transportation Security Administration Officials are seeing an uptick in them coming through airport security checkpoints, slowing down security lines.

Cat eyes are martial arts tools that are little weapons a person can hold in their hands. They are typically made of metal, or hard solid plastic, said TSA spokeswoman, Lisa Farbstein.

A person puts their fingers into the eyes of the cat and the ears which are sharp points serve as a weapon. Think of them as brass knuckles, Farbstein said.

But just like brass knuckles, cat eyes are also prohibited in carry-on bags at airports.

