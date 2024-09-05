Feds warn air travelers: No ‘cat eyes’ allowed on carry-ons

🐱 TSA officials warn they're seeing too many cat eyes at airport checkpoints

🐱 Cat eyes resemble brass knuckles

🐱 They are prohibited in carry on bags

They’re called “cat eyes” and Transportation Security Administration Officials are seeing an uptick in them coming through airport security checkpoints, slowing down security lines.

What are “cat eyes”?

Cat eyes are martial arts tools that are little weapons a person can hold in their hands. They are typically made of metal, or hard solid plastic, said TSA spokeswoman, Lisa Farbstein.

A person puts their fingers into the eyes of the cat and the ears which are sharp points serve as a weapon. Think of them as brass knuckles, Farbstein said.

Many people often keep cat eyes on key chains for self-defense and hold them close to their fists. The sharp, points of the ears stick outward allowing someone to slash with one swing of their fists.

But just like brass knuckles, cat eyes are also prohibited in carry-on bags at airports.

TSA officials have been seeing many cat eyes making their way through checkpoints at places like Newark Liberty International Airport, and nationwide. While Farbstein did not have an exact number of cat eye weapons coming through, there has been a high number of them detected at upstate New York airports in particular, such as Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.

The Consequences

Cat eyes are considered prohibited items. They are not illegal. Therefore, unlike when a gun is found in someone’s carry-on luggage at a TSA checkpoint, a person in possession of cat eyes will most likely not be arrested, Farbstein said.

However, the traveler is given a choice of how they want the situation handled. They can either bring the item back to their car, give it to a non-traveling companion, repack it in a checked bag, or surrender it to TSA officials.

“We don’t confiscate them but a good deal of the time, people do voluntarily surrender them to TSA, and then eventually, we transfer all of the prohibited items to the state for disposal,” Farbstein said.

What can I bring or not bring?

If anyone is unsure whether a certain item can be brought on a plane, Farbstein said to check out the TSA website. Click the “What Can I Bring” portion on the top of the page on the right hand side.

A list of items will come up that will tell you where to pack it, either in a carry-on or a checked bag. If you don’t see the item listed, you can type it in the “Search” bar to find out. There are some items that are not allowed on a plane at all such as flare guns, flammable paints, gun powder, and gun lighters.

All the items are listed alphabetically starting with aerosol insecticide and ending with yogurt.

Still not sure? The AskTSA team will answer your questions 365 days a year. Live assistance is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also reach out on X, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat or text “Travel” to AskTSA (275872).

