Top 6 cold remedies from NJ 101.5 listeners

It's cold season. Whether you have a perfectly working immune system or you have health issues, there's a good chance this year, or any year, you'll get some of the symptoms of the common cold.

Although I haven't been sick in a few years, the streak ended this weekend.

Friday night into Saturday, I came down with about every cold symptom you can imagine.

You've seen all the ads that show people hours before the big presentation battling the worst of a cold, and then magically they're better after a tablespoon.

For me, none worked. What did work was a good old-fashioned "hot toddy" recommended by my mother-in-law.

It's simple, one shot of juice from a freshly squeezed lemon, one shot of honey and one shot of bourbon. Heat for a bit and sip like tea. Tasty and helpful.

So what's your go-to cold remedy? I asked our audience and here are three more suggestions that stood out.

Hot Chocolate and Brandy

Smell the sauce from a hot order of wings

Drops of oregano oil

Vicks VapoRub to feet and put on socks

Alcohol on a Q-tip and swab your nose

Got more? Grandma's sure-fix remedy? Please hit me up on the free NJ1015 app and share.

