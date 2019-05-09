Toms River student dies in motorcycle crash

TOMS RIVER — An 18-year-old high school student was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night.

Christian Atehortua, 18, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle around 8:10 p.m. on Schenks Mill Line Road and Darren Street, police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said.

Atehortua, a senior at Toms River High School North, was the only person involved in the crash.

The senior was taken by medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he later was pronounced dead.

Toms River schools superintendent David Healy said in an email the district's thoughts and prayers are with Atehortua's family.

"When we tragically lose one of our students whether sudden or following a terminal illness, we in essence lose a member of our family. This without a doubt is the most difficult and often emotionally painful things we as educators can experience in our careers. Unfortunately, if you are in this business long enough you will unfortunately experience it more often. Each time is equally painful as we mourn for the parents, friends and often times the siblings that remain behind within our schools," Healy said.

"Although a very large school district, Toms River is known to be a very tight knit community with a small town feel."

Healy said the school received word about about Atehortua's passing late Wednesday night and prepared its crisis intervention teams to be in place for the start of classes on Thursday.

The board of education will honor Atehortua with a moment of silence at its meeting on May 15, according to Healy.

