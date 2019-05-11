Friends mourn Toms River student killed in motorcycle crash

TOMS RIVER — Services will be held Saturday for a Toms River North student who died in a motorcycle crash.

Police said Christian Atehortua, 18, lost control of his motorcycle on Schenks Mill Line Road and Darren Street about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The high school senior was ejected from the bicycle, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash in the residential neighborhood.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for Atehortua's funeral expenses.

"He was loved by all of his friends and peers and lived his life to the fullest," the page says. "If you have ever talked to him you would know that he was always happy and had a positive outlook on everything."

Services will be 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Church, Old Freehold Road.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .