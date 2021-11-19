Three charged with toting untraceable ‘ghost guns’ from PA to NJ

A Camden man and two men from Philadelphia face numerous charges in an indictment for the alleged trafficking of illegal, untraceable "ghost guns" from Pennsylvania into New Jersey.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced Tuesday that Eduardo Lazo Jr., 26, of Camden, Juan Enrique Fernandez, 29, of Philadelphia, and Ericknell Rivera-Mercado, 31, of Philadelphia are all charged with second-degree conspiracy, transporting weapons into the state for unlawful sale or transfer, and unlawful possession of an assault firearm, third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, manufacture, transport, and disposition of an assault firearm, and transporting a manufactured firearm without a serial number, and other weapons offenses.

Each of the three men also faces additional, individual charges, according to the release from the Office of the Attorney General.

The indictment specified that Lazo was the alleged ringleader of the operation, organizing the trafficking of the weapons and selling them in Camden. Fernandez is accused of running the weapons from one state to the other, and Rivera-Mercado allegedly assisted both men in the conspiracy.

The trio is reported to have sold six AR-style assault rifles, nine 9mm handguns, nine large-capacity magazines, and a silencer, an investigation revealed.

"Ghost guns" are the colloquial name given to illegal, "privately made" firearms lacking serial numbers tying them to a federally-licensed manufacturer, making them harder to trace. In 2018, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation criminalizing the sale, purchase, manufacture, or possession of such weapons.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

