Taste of Home produced a list for the best steakhouses in every state. They have a team of home cooks and experts who have sampled everything that they presented.

What I liked about their findings is the weight that they placed on the quality of food without placing a heavy balance on service and ambience toward their final rankings, which would skew the real results that you want, and that is a fine steakhouse with a great steak, which we know is important, but the food has to be the real choice in the selection of a good steakhouse.

Photo by Clark Douglas on Unsplash Photo by Clark Douglas on Unsplash loading...

I have been fortunate enough to travel throughout this country and eat at the finest steakhouses, 10 of which are on the Taste of Home list. I can verify that these are exceptionally good steakhouses; there are three or four on this list that I would place second or third to others in that city or state.

Here are the ones I have been to that you would enjoy and that are on the Taste of Home Best Steakhouses in every state

Bern’s Steakhouse, Tampa, Florida

Gibson’s, Chicago

St. Elmo’s Steakhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, New Orleans

Manny’s Steakhouse, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jess & Jims, Kansas City, Missouri

Golden Steer, Las Vegas

Butcher and Singer, Philadelphia

Hall’s Steakhouse, Charleston, South Carolina

Peter Luger’s, Brooklyn

The best steakhouse in New Jersey

Taste of Home chose Old Homestead in Atlantic City as the best steakhouse in the state. I do not agree with their decision, and I have written about the best steakhouses here in New Jersey, Old Homestead is still a great steakhouse but not my choice as the best steakhouse in New Jersey.

Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash loading...

What I like about The Old Homestead is the old-school steakhouse choices on the menu, the thick-cut bacon, shrimp cocktail with the colossal shrimp, the onion soup and the old-school sides of creamed spinach and sautéed mushrooms and onions, to name a few.

They also have a house favorite — a great 34-ounce rib-eye steak that is particularly good. I usually split that and have plenty of steak left over.

While I enjoy the ambience and the feel of the Old Homestead, I do not like the push of the service. Everything comes out quickly, and while the food is delicious, you feel too rushed to relax and enjoy your meal.

Photo via Cavnva Photo via Cavnva loading...

Look, I get it, the popular restaurant is in the Borgata Hotel, it is busy every night of the week and the restaurant needs to turn over the table but if I’m going to pay a large amount for the food I eat, I want to be able to enjoy it.

I hope you can enjoy your steak. Support New Jersey steakhouses.

Big Joe Henry

