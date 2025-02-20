These are the 3 best restaurants in NJ, according to USA Today

Not that you exactly need help finding good restaurants in New Jersey, but it can’t hurt to have this kind of recommendation.

USA Today’s annual list just came out. Best Restaurants of 2025, which picks great restaurants across the country that truly stand out, was just released. Surprising to no one, three restaurants from New Jersey were included. Not to brag too much about my home state, but they could have picked far more. But we wouldn’t want to embarrass the other states now, would we?

In fact, the entire list only picked 44 restaurants total from all 50 states, yet three of them were right here in the Garden State.

Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro

Aarzu is in Freehold Borough on East Main Street and is said to have outstanding traditionally prepared Indian cuisine with an amazing presentation. Also, the atmosphere is an “open, airy dining room lined with floor-to-ceiling windows looks out over Main Street, inviting diners to people-watch as they wait for their meal.”

Steve’s Burgers

Steve’s is in Garfield on US-46. Steve Chrisomalis is a classically-trained chef who instead chose the burger life and it has paid off. Only in his late 30s, he has a loyal following that will take his over any “best” burger the state has to offer.

Canal House Station

Canal House is in Milford on Bridge Street. USA Today’s review says you’ll find delicious yet unpretentious American favorites in a relaxed atmosphere. Which is a pleasant surprise considering the skill level of Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer. They’re said to be among the biggest names in the culinary world, James Beard Award semifinalists, and former editors of Saveur magazine.

Read more here.

