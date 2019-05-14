Free minivan for a family in need — but the deadline is NOW

We've all known someone sometime in our lives that's needed a car. Sometimes we can help, most times we just empathize. It's not all of us that can end up with a usable vehicle falling in our laps or have to spare. But Joe's Towing and Auto in Brick, NJ is offering a nice, running mini-van to a family in need. If you or someone you know could really use this ride, let them know in as compelling a way as possible and as SOON as possible the deadline is Wednesday May 15th. Hurry! This is a good New Jersey story all the way around. Click here for more information.

