This ‘game’ could be deadly to NJ kids — NJ Top News

Three NJ boardwalks make USA Today's Top 10 list (Canva)

🎡 USA Today put out list of the top 10 boardwalks for 2025

🎡 Three NJ boardwalks made the list

🎡 A boardwalk in NJ grabbed the top spot

Just in time for summer, three New Jersey boardwalks have been named as the country’s best in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

And one of them earned the top spot overall.

Gorgeous views of the ocean. Bright blue skies with white wispy clouds. The sweet and salty scents of funnel cakes and French fries in the air, the ringing bells from arcade games. Tons of rides. People are laughing and strolling. Nothing beats a Jersey Shore boardwalk in the summertime.

The top 10 boardwalks in America were nominated by travel experts and voted on by the public based on the foods they offer, top-notch entertainment, compelling places to shop, and spectacular coastal vibes, USA Today reported.

Where is your favorite boardwalk?

From left: Josh Gottheimer, Jeff Van Drew, Paul Kanitra (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP Photo/Mel Evans)(njleg.state.nj.us)

🔴 Despite national security concerns, contract moves ahead

🔴 Company denies accusations of ties to Chinese Communist Party

🔴 Republican congressman says it's unacceptable

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is not reversing course on a contract with a company that some lawmakers have said may have ties to China.

On Tuesday, the NJTA released its final decision upholding the $1.7 billion contract awarded to TransCore. The firm will handle New Jersey E-ZPass services for the Turnpike.

The review was the result of a protest filed by Conduent, which had a bid that was $251 million less expensive than TransCore's.

In the final decision, NJTA Legal Director Thomas Holl said that TransCore, which has an office in Union, offered the most competitive price for the best service.

Lawmakers raise fear of China ties

Several officials have expressed concerns over TransCore in the months since the Turnpike Authority first awarded the contract.

Skepticism over the deal has been bipartisan, with letters and comments from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, and Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean.

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration

⌚ Few things are more frustrating that waiting in a doctor’s office

⌚ Listeners share how they handle it

⌚ Doctors try to explain the wait

I admit it. I'm a time person.

One of the things about working in radio is that your every move is literally measured to the very second. As a result, I am always acutely aware of the time.

I also hate waiting.

Fast-Pass at an amusement park? Absolutely.

Concierge service at the airport? Totally worth it.

Unfortunately, there is not much you can do if you are kept waiting in a doctor’s office. New Jersey 101.5 listeners agreed it can be one of the most frustrating experiences.

While some said they complained, others just walked out. One caller said she actually billed her doctor for $700 for HER time. He didn’t pay, but she never waited again.

Read how many of our listeners have handled long wait times in the doctors office, and what doctors say often keeps you waiting.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration

🔴 New Jersey is the first state to sue Discord

🔴 The app knows its protections for kids don't work, officials say

🔴 Other social media companies are facing similar scrutiny

Popular social media app Discord is violating the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act by promising safety features for kids that it knows don't work, according to Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

On Thursday, Platkin announced that New Jersey became the first state to file a lawsuit against Discord.

Discord's invite-only servers offer text, voice, and video communication. The social media platform launched in 2015 advertises itself as a home for teens and gamers to make online spaces for friends and communities.

"It tells parents that their app is designed to protect children from harm, knowing full well that's simply not the case. Discord knows their safety features do not work as promised," Platkin said.

Lakewood resource police officer shows water guns used by students (Lakewood police/Canva)

🔫 Students stalk their "target" with water guns

🔫 School districts don't sanction the game but generally allow it

🔫 Residents who see people with "guns" call police

Along with prom, commencement and final exam, "senior assassin" has become another tradition for high school seniors.

The game, also called Senior Tag, Killer Game or Catcher Games, involves participants stalking and shooting each other with water guns in an effort to "eliminate" their assigned target.

Point Pleasant Beach police said the game can be played in public areas, residential neighborhoods and businesses. School grounds and sporting events are considered off-limits.

