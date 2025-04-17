⌚ Few things are more frustrating that waiting in a doctor’s office

⌚ Listeners share how they handle it

⌚ Doctors try to explain the wait

I admit it. I'm a time person.

One of the things about working in radio is that your every move is literally measured to the very second. As a result, I am always acutely aware of the time.

I also hate waiting.

Fast-Pass at an amusement park? Absolutely.

Concierge service at the airport? Totally worth it.

Unfortunately, there is not much you can do if you are kept waiting in a doctor’s office. New Jersey 101.5 listeners agreed it can be one of the most frustrating experiences.

What can you do?

While some said they complained, others just walked out. One caller said she actually billed her doctor for $700 for HER time. He didn’t pay, but she never waited again.

Overbooking seems to be the issue

Merry told us, "I waited over an hour. When I complained LOUDLY, I found I was one of FOUR people booked at the exact same time. When I told them I was leaving they said they would bill me for a “No Show” appointment. I told them to try it.”

Bill, from Berlin, said he had to leave a great doctor because he got tired of waiting. “I waited at times 2 hours or more to see him because he would over book and had his waiting room jam packed with patients,” Bill told us, “One Saturday his receptionist was late and he got there before her with about 10 of us waiting on his front porch. He didn’t even have key to his own office."

Speaking up for yourself

Kim, from Lacey, finally spoke up when she was kept waiting. "We sat at an allergist’s office for an hour and I was annoyed that they were clearly overbooked. I asked for my co-pay back and told them I was going to leave. They put me immediately into the doctor’s private office and we were seen in 5 minutes. I was very nice about it, but I wasn’t about to sit there any longer."

A caller from Carteret had an interesting solution when he was kept waiting in an exam room for over 45-minutes. “Eventually I called the front desk from the exam room, on my cell phone, to ask if they forgot about me. The doctor did come in quickly and did apologize."

Bearman, from Eatontown, waited nearly two-hours for his appointment, so he went into the kitchen area and ate their snacks, granola bars and piece of cake. “When the doctor finally found me, he said now he knows why my cholesterol is so high.”

RJ pointed out doctors want it both ways. “They always say that you must be there 15-minutes prior to your appointment, but then keep you waiting for much longer after your appointment time. "

What the doctors say about running late

A good number of physicians and medical office workers did call the Morning Show to talk about why they run late.

For what it is worth, they don’t like it either. They feel rushed by the insurance companies to see as many patients possible in a single day.

However, not all patients can be cared for in the time allotted by the insurance company and when they need to take extra time, it puts them behind schedule.

Almost every doctor and office worker we spoke to agreed to current healthcare system was broken.

Pam, from Roebling, told us, “It’s not an excuse, but a lot of doctor offices have 'slot' appts. Say, 15-minutes per patient. It NEVER works out. But they also have to be careful of how they bill. NONE of my four physicians are EVER on time. Even for virtual appointments.”

The trade-off

The fact that my doctor takes the time to answer all my questions and explain his course of treatment is the thing I like about him the most. It’s why I stay with him and accept that I’m going to have to wait.

Joanne, from Monmouth Junction, explained it this way: “I worked in a docs office for many years,” Joanne said, “The very thing that you like about your doctor (that he listens and takes his time with you) is the very thing that puts him behind schedule.”

Kim, from Point Beach, told us she knows she is going to have to wait, but it is worth it. "I always wait at least an hour, but I accept that in exchange for the fact that he will never rush me and answers every question. I’ll take the wait over a doctor that doesn’t have time for questions any day!"

