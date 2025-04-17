Three of the Top 10 best boardwalks are in NJ

🎡 USA Today put out list of the top 10 boardwalks for 2025

Just in time for summer, three New Jersey boardwalks have been named as the country’s best in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

And one of them earned the top spot overall.

Gorgeous views of the ocean. Bright blue skies with white wispy clouds. The sweet and salty scents of funnel cakes and french fries in the air, the ringing bells from arcade games. Tons of rides. People are laughing and strolling. Nothing beats a Jersey Shore boardwalk in the summertime.

The top 10 boardwalks in America were nominated by travel experts and voted on by the public based on the foods they offer, top-notch entertainment, compelling places to shop, and spectacular coastal vibes, USA Today reported.

Top 3 New Jersey Boardwalks

Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ (Chris Rollins) Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ (Chris Rollins) loading...

# 8 – Ocean City Boardwalk

While the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, also made the top 10 list at #9, the one in Ocean City, New Jersey, scored a slot higher at #8.

“Ocean City’s boardwalk spans 2.5 miles of pure family-friendly entertainment. From the nostalgic charm of Playland’s Castaway Cove to the sweet scents wafting from Johnson’s Popcorn and Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard, every block offers a new temptation. Morning bike rides, evening concerts at The Music Pier, and spectacular sunsets remind visitors why this alcohol-free boardwalk has been creating memories for generations,” USA Today stated.

Atlantic City Boardwalk (TSM South Jersey) Atlantic City Boardwalk (TSM South Jersey) loading...

# 6 – Atlantic City Boardwalk

The 6th best boardwalk in the U.S. is Atlantic City. Here’s what USA Today had to say about this Jersey jewel.

“The Atlantic City Boardwalk ranks among the most famous in the nation. Built in 1870, the boardwalk is lined with everything from high-end retailers to classic candy shops, casinos, and beach bars, all with ocean views.”

Before we get to the #1 boardwalk in the U.S., this is the top 10 list

Venice Beach Boardwalk, California (Google Street View) Venice Beach Boardwalk, California (Google Street View) loading...

#10 – Virginia Beach, Virginia

#9 – Ocean City, Maryland

#8 – Ocean City, New Jersey

#7 – Venice Beach, California

#6 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

#5 – Kemah Boardwalk, Texas

#4 – Santa Cruz Beach, California

#3 – Carolina Beach, North Carolina

#2 – Ocean Beach Park, Connecticut

And coming in at #1

Wildwoods Boardwalk (Lauren Suit, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority) Wildwoods Boardwalk (Lauren Suit, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority) loading...

#1 – Wildwoods Boardwalk

“Originally a 150-yard boardwalk at its inception in the 1890s, the boardwalk in Wildwoods, New Jersey, now stretches for 38 blocks and is packed with shops, restaurants, bars, water parks, and an amusement pier featuring over 100 attractions,” USA Today wrote.

The boardwalk is also known for its free beaches, the Wildwoods International Kite Festival, the famous Morey’s Piers, and the legendary tram car that provides a convenient way to see the length of the boardwalk. The yellow and blue trams have been a popular tourist attraction and part of the Wildwood scene since 1949, with its famous phrase, “Watch the tram car, please” blaring down the two-mile boardwalk.

