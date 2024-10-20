This easy New Jersey hike leads you to a beautiful view

The 70-degree weather we've been having in New Jersey has made me want to take full advantage of outdoor adventures before the winter season arrives.

The beautiful foliage during this time of year doesn't hurt either.

Whether you're in North Jersey or South Jersey, there are some great spots that you can hike. Just last week, I detailed my trip to Mount Tammany. That hike was far more taxing than the one I did this weekend.

This weekend, I trekked to Lambertville, New Jersey, where I found Goat Hill Overlook.

This one is perfect for anyone who wants to do a nice hike that leads you to a good view without the hike being too physically taxing.

It's less than a mile from the bottom to the top, so it's really an easy hike. The path is clearly parted for you, too, so you won't feel like you're going the wrong way.

This is the perfect time of year to make the trip there, too. Seeing how nice the foliage looks is the best part. I went early in the morning, and there was virtually no crowd at all. A few people here and there, but for the most part, the place was empty.

We've had perfect hiking weather recently. Colder in the morning but nice enough to where it feels good moving your body.

The view you get of the Delaware River is gorgeous, too. Not bad for a short hike. It's so peaceful up the top of the mountain.

Seek out Goat Hill Overlook in Lambertville if you haven't already.

