You have to make this NJ day-trip at least once in your life

New Jersey quite literally has it all. Want to go to the beach? We have that. Want to go into the city? We’re not far from two big ones. Want to go on a river or lake? We’ve got plenty.

I’m not breaking any ground by telling you that. We know how lucky we are to have these opportunities in Jersey.

But if you want to go on a hike, we have plenty of great spots for that, too.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Perhaps none other than Mount Tammany, which I day-tripped to this weekend.

It’s a long trek to the Delaware Water Gap from where I live, but it’s totally worth it.

Take a look at some of these photos.

The best hiking spot in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

I was surprised at how steep and rugged the terrain was on my way up the mountain. It’s by no means easy to keep your footing.

We don’t think of ourselves as having a lot of mountains, but the view you get from the top is gorgeous.

It’s about a 4-mile trek from bottom to top and then back down. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s such a rewarding feeling once you’re done.

It’s a great workout and a great way to feel productive, too. There are plenty of places you can stop and sit down if you need to while you’re on the way up, but I opted to just go straight through.

It’s a really nice setting, too. You’re not far from the road, so you’d think you’d hear the cars on your entire hike, but you don’t. It feels like you’re totally in the wilderness, away from civilization entirely.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

