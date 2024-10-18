This is an underrated Italian restaurant and bar in NJ
It's situated just enough off the beaten path that if you aren't looking for it you'll likely miss it.
It's also in an area of New Jersey that you may not have heard of if you aren't from the area.
But if you find them, you'll be enamored with their various menu offerings. Both the food menu and their drink menu.
I'm talking about Russos Pub and Italian Restaurant. You can find it on Monmouth Road in Eastampton Township.
I went there for an early dinner this past week, so the place wasn't crowded yet. It's becoming one of my favorite things to do. Hit up a restaurant for an early dinner when nobody is there yet and you'll get friendly and fast service.
They have a dining area with booths and tables, but as you can see above, they also have a bar.
Here is their menu. There are so many options on it and they all sounded good. It was a situation where too many things sounded good that it took me forever to decide what I was going to get. You can find the rest of their menu options that aren't in that picture here.
They've also got sports on the TV, keeping up with the pub-style vibe.
I ended up ordering calamari for an appetizer (it's my kryptonite I always have to get it), and for my main course, I got a calzone with chicken. They were kind enough to let me add chicken to it. It wasn't technically a menu option.
Russos has the best of both worlds. An Italian restaurant but also pub-style food and a bar. It's the perfect restaurant for whatever kind of food you're feeling.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
