Think you’re funny? Here’s your chance to be on stage with Spadea

It's that time of year again.

Spadea and his podcast co-hosts Jay Black and Jessica Gibson are hosting the third comedy contest where you get a chance to show your stuff with our friend Gene at the Comedy Cove in Springfield New Jersey.

We're gonna have 10 contestants perform their best 3 minutes. The one who makes Jessica laugh the most, wins the slot to perform with our comedy group at the Cove on the following Friday and Saturday night.

All you have to do is send a 15-30 SECOND video to JessicaNuttMedia@gmail.com and use the hashtag #MakeJessicaLaugh in the subject line. If you get selected to compete, she'll send you a note.

See you on stage!

