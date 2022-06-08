These three NJ cities rank among 20 worst in U.S. for pedestrians

"I'm walkin' here!", exclaimed by Dustin Hoffman in the film Midnight Cowboy, forever cemented New York City as a place where people traversing the streets on foot were at their own peril.

But more than a half-century later, NYC musters only the 8th-place spot on Insurify's list of the most dangerous U.S. cities for pedestrians, and a New Jersey municipality takes the top, or bottom, position.

Elizabeth ranked No. 1 for 2022, according to the research released Monday, with Jersey City checking in at No. 11 and Plainfield at No. 19.

Get our free mobile app

Culling data from 4.6 million car insurance applications, Insurify's rankings were determined by the average number of drivers, per 10,000, who receive a police citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

The national average is 4.07 per 10,000, Insurify said, also pointing out the number of drivers who report having been cited for this infraction equates approximately to the number of Americans who have two different-colored eyes.

Rates in the three New Jersey cities to make the Top 20 were much higher.

In Plainfield, the ratio was 19.5 drivers for every 10,000, 4.8 times greater than the national average and on par with locations like Casper, Wyoming, and both Lodi and Palo Alto, California.

Jersey City's rate was 25.7 per 10,000, which is 6.3 times more than the national average and equal to the measurement for Albany, New York.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth effectively lapped the field, registering 46.7 failure to yield citations for every 10,000 drivers, nearly nine more than 2nd-place Schenectady, New York (38.1). Elizabeth's rate was a staggering 11.5 times more than the national average, according to Insurify.

Louisville, Kentucky had the lowest rate in Insurify's study among cities with 50,000 or more residents, at 0.69 citations per 10,000 drivers.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State