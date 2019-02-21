These maps should end North, Central, South debate forever

The last time the pesky issue of where North and South Jersey begin and end came up on the show, and automatically along with it came the debate over whether there's a Central Jersey, I had a great email conversation with a listener named Chris.

He came up with two maps, one dividing the state into northern and southern regions. Another also included a central. His rationale was so pure I think it stands up to any scrutiny. Chris didn't go with where they call pork roll Taylor Ham. He didn't go with a jimmies versus sprinkles dividing line, or whether you rooted for Philadelphia teams or New York teams, or whether you got the Philly TV market or the NYC TV market. He didn't go by highways, which are almost never ruler drawn anyway.

He did it with the logic of mathematics. He simply geographically and mathematically divided the state exactly in half, then exactly in thirds.

Here's the North Jersey, South Jersey map.

Notice all of Mercer County falls in the north, and most of Monmouth County. Yes, even Springteen's hometown falls in the very bottom of North Jersey. Sorry Manasquan, you're at the beginning of South Jersey if that mattered to you.

This makes sense. If you're going to have a top and a bottom, an upper section and a lower section, why would you not do it this way? This is perfect.

Now here's the North Jersey, Central Jersey, South Jersey map.

The first thing I noticed is what I've always maintained; that even if there IS a Central Jersey, my hometown of Rahway is still firmly in North Jersey. So is Carteret. So is Middlesex. Once you're in New Brunswick you're in Central Jersey. Where I live now, Flemington, Central Jersey. Again, that feels right if I were to join the dark side and accept a Central Jersey. Most of Ocean County, Burlington County and Camden County also fall in the perfect mathematical middle third of the state. Your Egg Harbor, your Atlantic City, your Vineland and Millville are securely in their rightful place of South Jersey.

Check out these maps to see where you fall. Does it feel right to you? Use the comment section below to call listener Chris a genius, because surely these logical maps must settle this debate one and for all.

More from New Jersey 101.5: