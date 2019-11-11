These girls in Toms River could use your help

If you're a parent, you've probably been involved in your kids sports or activities. It can be very exciting. It can also get pretty competitive, time consuming and expensive. The Tom River Angels cheer team is trying to raise money to get to the nationals in Florida. They have made it through local, states and regional competitions taking, 1st, 3rd and 3rd place. They are having a gift auction this Saturday Nov. 16 to help raise money to make their dream of going to the nationals a reality.

Toms River is a great family community with lots of talented kids and hard working families. If you can make it to the gift auction this Saturday, you'd be helping a great cause and might find some nice gifts for the upcoming holiday season at the same time. The gift auction will be held at the Toms River Intermediate South Cafeteria. Doors will open at 5 and the calling starts at 6:30pm. Admission is only $12 and included coffee and cake. We hope you'll head over there Saturday and help these young ladies achieve their goal and make their dreams come true!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​